Famed Puppeteer Megan Piphus Released Debut Children’s Album ‘Spaceships & Dreams’ With Bootsy Collins & Sir the Baptist

Megan Piphus found fame and success as the first Black woman puppeteer, who appeared on “Sesame Street.” Now, the Emmy award-winning children’s performer and artist collaborates with Grammy award-winning producers Sir the Baptist and Bootsy Collins to release her debut children’s music album, Spaceships & Dreams as May & Them Pups. Listen to a teaser inside.

Piphus may be best known as the first Black woman puppeteer to perform on “Sesame Street” back in 2021 but she’s back to share her latest contribution to children’s entertainment with Spaceships & Dreams. Piphus created the musical collection to inspire children to find their own voices and unique gifts to help unite their communities. The empowering and entertaining original hip-hop album specifically made for grade school children was produced by Piphus and Grammy winners Sir the Baptist and Bootsy Collins. The collection debuted on September 15 via Bootzilla Records.

Through Spaceships & Dreams, the mother of two young boys aims to further her creative reach to young families with high-quality music made for them to enjoy together that also encourages positive character traits while spotlighting diversity and acceptance. The album tells the story of a teacher (Piphus) who dreams to connect her community. She works hard to plan the perfect event that would bring her neighborhood together to celebrate everyone’s special talents. Each song alludes to a different character value such as leadership, humility, determination, and perseverance. Set to bopping beats and robust musical arrangements, the collection seeks to mold the next generation into thoughtful and compassionate community leaders.

The album launches with Megan singing the inspired title track “Spaceships & Dreams,” which is all about believing in the impossible. “We All Got Problems” guides young listeners on how to persevere through challenging circumstances. The toe tapping “Make U Proud” teaches about self-confidence and honor while a funk driven “Every Lyric Has A Home” talks of loving your home and family. “Bluetiful” is a sweet doo-wop tune full of advice on accepting emotions, even if they are sad. Anthony Hamilton joins on “Highway To Heaven” where hope, strong harmonies and piano shine a light on the journey to greatness. Closing out the album is “Find That Light” which searches for determination to find purpose in the world.

Spaceships & Dreams was recorded in Nashville at the Celebration of Life Church, in Cincinnati at Megan’s father’s studio at Zion Global Ministries, and at Sir’s Mississippi-based studio Tymple. Co-producers include Anthony Hamilton, J. Ivy, and Om’Mas Keith. Featured voices include Bootsy Collins, Anthony Hamilton, The Hamiltones, Jacob Sheard, Tarrey Torae, J. Ivy, Fantaazma, and Donald Lawrence.

SPACESHIPS & DREAMS TRACKLISTING:

1) Spaceships & Dreams

2) Problems & Answers

3) Make U Proud

4) Every Lyric Has A Home

5) Bluetiful

6) Highway To Heaven

7) Find That Light

Be sure to grab the entire family and stream May & Them Pups’ Spaceships & Dreams.

Check out the teaser below:

