Usher and Erykah Badu sat front row at the Marni Paris Fashion Week Show, and the two icons brought the style heat.

Usher and Erykah may not have collaborated on a song together, but they coordinated outfits as they sat front row at the Marni Fashion Week Show and looked spectacular. The stars had an artistic, regal aura around them that could be felt through the pictures. Usher looked strikingly handsome in a red and black polka dot blazer, a red collar shirt, and red and black polka dot pants by the couture brand. He paired his attire with red leather gloves, black sunshades, and red sneakers.

Badu gave us effortless fly in a black and yellow plaid blazer, a black and yellow print sweater, and black and yellow plaid pants, courtesy of Marni. The mogul stylishly contrasted her look with her signature oversized black and grey polka dot top hat, a black and white plaid throw, and black boots.

Erykah Badu Inspired Usher’s Look

While outside the show, Maurice Kamara of The People Gallery interviewed Usher. After spinning around for the camera to show off his eccentric outfit, the “Superstar” singer revealed to Kamara that his style on this day had been influenced by the fashion goddess herself, Queen Badu. “I was really inspired by Erykah Badu today. You see how great she looks? She’s always outstanding,” remarked the Atlanta native.

Usher and Badu are the style linkup we didn’t know we needed. Both artists have made a major impact on the music and fashion industry that will forever be revered. We are here for their Marni looks and can’t wait to see more of their Paris Fashion Week regalia!

DON’T MISS…

Did Erykah Badu Shade Beyoncé?

Usher Announces He Will Headline The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Keke Palmer Gets Her Lick Back In Usher’s New Song, ‘Boyfriend’

Usher And Erykah Badu Flex Front Row Of The Marni Show For Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com