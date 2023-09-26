More Than 1000 Kids Reported Missing In Ohio This Year, Per Report

There a lot of missing kids in Ohio, and so far no one seems to know why.

In what’s being classified as an ‘extraordinary surge’, the NY Post is reporting that more than 1000 kids in Ohio have been reported missing so far this year.

So far in September, roughly 45 children have been reported missing in the Cleveland-Akron area, up from the already high 35 that went missing in August, according to the Ohio attorney general’s missing children website.

Also, according to the NY Post report, shorthanded staff and inconsistent reporting could be skewing the overall numbers. In a statement made by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Monday, “Now, what we know is when we look behind the numbers, some of those represent repeated runaways and local police have talked about that.”

Still, 1000 missing children in any year is a staggering number.

From the NY Post report:

Among the missing is Keshaun Williams, 15, who vanished after attending a house party on June 17.

Gideon Hefner, 14, also went missing on September 12 from American Township, and Camryn Nicole Golias, 17, was last seen in Akron earlier this month.

Elijah Hill, 16, disappeared on September 20 from Sandusky, and Iyahna Graham, 17, vanished from North Canton on September 23.

As children are transitioning back to school, more kids will be walking to and from home and using public transportation. As a community, we can all do our part to make sure we’re keeping an eye out for anything unusual when it comes to our innocent children.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

