GloRilla took to her Instagram stories to tell her followers that after a year of keeping her hair natural, she’s returning to a perm.

GloRilla is one of the many women contemplating their return to creamy crack. The “Blessed” lyricist hopped on her Instagram stories to show her followers her natural hair progress and announce that she is returning to a perm due to having “carpet hair.” The Memphis-bred star recorded herself in the video as she fingered through her thick mane. “After four, five months of keeping my braids in, ’cause I told y’all I got the carpet hair, I’m finna get a perm,” declared GloRilla.

The femcee went on to say that she kept her natural hair for almost a year, and because it hurts her when she gets braids, she’s parting ways with her curly ‘do. “I’m not finna keep this natural sh*t going. I’m keeping that for the b***hes that don’t have this carpet-a** hair I got,” stated GloRilla. The “No More Love” rapper ended her Instagram story by saying that she would check back the following day to update her followers on her hair progress.

GloRilla’s Hair Is Her Choice

Black women are multidimensional in style (and everything else) and can choose to wear their hair however they see fit. However, it’s bothersome if one has not shaken the “straight hair only” beauty standard. But, if a Black woman prefers straight tresses, wigs, or braids not because they don’t love their natural state but because they don’t want to commit to the work of keeping up with their curls, there’s nothing wrong with that.

GloRilla’s natural hair is gorgeous. While we would love to see the musician keep her afro, it’s really up to her on what she prefers for her mane.

GloRilla Shows Off Her Natural Hair And Reveals She’s Ready For A Perm was originally published on hellobeautiful.com