Houston is different, especially when it comes to Bey. And one man found out after screaming during the #mutechallenge. For those who don’t know, that’s the part of the show where Beyonce calls for silence. Now, it’s become somewhat trendy for folks to purposely scream just to troll the crowd.
Well, one Hive member wasn’t with the hijinks and took things personal.
[VIDEO] Man Punched For Yelling During Beyonce Mute Challenge In Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
September is National Suicide Prevention Month
-
Indianapolis Circle City Classic Weekend
-
Damon Wayans Jr. Breaks Silence About Dwyane Wade’s Love Child with His Baby Mama
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin
-
Halle Berry Says Drake Used Her Photo For “Slime You Out” Cover Art After She Declined, Social Media Reacts
-
Football to Film: Marshawn Lynch Starring in Raunchy New Comedy “Bottoms” [TRAILER]