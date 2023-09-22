Billionaire media mogul Byron Allen has launched a $10 billion bid to take over The Walt Disney Company, home to ABC, FX, and many local channels. The $10 billion figure is based on an estimation that the networks accrued $1.25 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization within the past year, the publication reported.
It’s Not Mickey Mouse Money…Yet. Media Mogul Byron Allen Bids $10B For The Walt Disney Company was originally published on mymajicdc.com
