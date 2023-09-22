Billionaire media mogul Byron Allen has launched a $10 billion bid to take over The Walt Disney Company, home to ABC, FX, and many local channels. The $10 billion figure is based on an estimation that the networks accrued $1.25 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization within the past year, the publication reported.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

The $10 billion figure is based on an estimation that the networks accrued $1.25 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization within the past year, the publication reported. The offer is “preliminary” and “could change” at any time, an inside source said. Byron Allen is the founder and CEO of Allen Media Group, a global media production and distribution company that owns the Weather Channel, along with several regional sports networks and broadcast TV stations. He came to prominence as a comedian in the late 1970s with appearances on ‘The Tonight Show’ and as a host/correspondent on the NBC show ‘Real People’.Also See: Tyler Perry And Byron Allen Are Reportedly Interested In Buying BET, Twitter Reacts Black History Month 2019: Byron Allen Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

It’s Not Mickey Mouse Money…Yet. Media Mogul Byron Allen Bids $10B For The Walt Disney Company was originally published on mymajicdc.com