Dwyane Wade Reveals Telling Gabrielle Union About His Break Baby Was Harder Than Winning An NBA Championship

Basketball Hall-of-Famer and NBA Champion Dwyane Wade is opening up about that “break baby” situation.

Wade was the latest visitor to ESPN’s newest star, Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Club Shay Shay, and the two former athletes touched on a myriad of topics during their 2-hour long conversation.

One particular moment catching people’s attention is the Miami Heat legend’s comments about his “break baby” and how difficult it was to break the news to his now wife, Gabrielle Union, saying telling Union about the child was more challenging than winning an NBA championship.

D-Wade admitted to fathering a child with Aja Metoyer. Word on the gossip streets was that Wade cheated, but in a statement, he revealed that he and Union, who have been dating since 2008, were on a break.

Still, telling her about his youngest son, Xavier Zechariah Wade, was difficult.

Wade told Sharpe that he was terrified, and the birth of his son deeply affected his relationship with Union. Sharpe then asked which was more difficult, competing in the NBA Finals that year, which Wade’s Heat went on to win, or telling Union about the baby, with Wade revealing it was “way harder to have a conversation with my now-wife.”

Per Today:

“I mean, you’re thinking about it. All right. It’s all scary. The whole situation is scary enough,” Wade continued, noting that up until that point, he and Union had been building a relationship and a life. “And no matter what people say outside or what people think, it’s like, ultimately, like you got to sit with you. You got to sit with this person, this woman you’re gonna be with, right? And I had to sit with my wife about this. Well, my now-wife about this.”

Sharpe expressed his doubts that Union would have stayed with him had the news of his pregnancy become public before he told her.

“I couldn’t have gotten through that moment without her sitting with me,” Wade replied. “I tried to pussyfoot around it. I tried to break up with her: ‘Hey, you know things has been bad lately. We’ve been having a look at this relationship.’ Anyway, I tried all that. She kept showing up.”

Wade notes the couple continues to work on their relationship and regularly attends therapy: “It hasn’t been perfect. It will never be perfect. But that was nine years ago, and we still go to therapy. We’ve had shouts about it. We’ve had regular conversations about it. And so it’s been something that is going to continue to be something that I have to work at, and it doesn’t go away because years come or because ‘I say sorry.”

Time ultimately heals all wounds. The couple would go on to have a daughter, Kaavia James, via a surrogate.

Wade and Union co-parent five children, including Wade’s eldest children, Zaire and Zaya Wade, from his first wife.

He is also the legal guardian of Dahveon Morris.

