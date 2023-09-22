Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Always Give God The Glory“

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

So many people have responded to the messages. I’ve been sharing this week about my being the recipient of the Capital Award, which is the highest award in the speaking industry, and many have said they saw the acceptance speech. Yet you should know I did not know before they called my name that I was going to get the award that night.

But I did you know, whenever it’s over, I got that award. I was going to make sure make sure to give God the Glory 1st and that is exactly what I did. I gave God the glory and I want to encourage you to make a point, to give God glory whenever and wherever you get the opportunity. Many people have asked and they didn’t see it to see the acceptance speech. Where you can go to jollygoodnews.org watch it and I’ll believe you will be inspired.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Always Give God The Glory | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com