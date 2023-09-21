Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news including Nicki Minaj’s husband’s house arrest, Offset, Anthony Anderson’s spousal support, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Anthony Anderson’s Divorce & More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Anthony Anderson’s Divorce & More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
September is National Suicide Prevention Month
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin
-
Sign-Up For The WTLC Newsletter!
-
Halle Berry Says Drake Used Her Photo For “Slime You Out” Cover Art After She Declined, Social Media Reacts
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Football to Film: Marshawn Lynch Starring in Raunchy New Comedy “Bottoms” [TRAILER]