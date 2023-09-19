Coco Gauff’s US Open Final Was The Most-Viewed Women’s Major Tennis Final On ESPN

Coco Gauff’s impressive win over new World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was not only historic but now the most-viewed ever on ESPN.

The Disney-owned sports network says the US Open Women’s Finals match between Gauff and Sabalenka was the most-viewed major tennis final on ESPN and is the second most-viewed telecast for the US Open overall putting the match only behind Serena Williams final match in 2022.

The match was also the most-streamed telecast of the 2023 tournament on ESPN+.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers per ESPN:

Women’s Championship: Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka

Gauff’s win delivered 3.4 million viewers on ESPN, up +92% vs. last year’s Women’s Championship, making it the most-viewed Major Women’s Championship ever.

The women’s championship was the most-streamed telecast of the tournament on ESPN+.

Gauff beat Sabalenka 2:6, 6:3, and 6:2 to win her first major title.

Men’s Championship: Daniil Medvedev vs. Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic’s victory over Daniil Medvedev, Djokovic’s record-setting 24th Grand Slam title, averaged 2.3 million viewers, up +8% year-over-year, becoming the most-viewed US Open men’s final since Rafael Nadal faced Medvedev in the 2019 final (2.8 million viewers).

Djokovic won in three sets, 6:3, 7:6, 6:3.

Semifinals

The women’s and men’s semifinals combined were the most-viewed of all time on ESPN, averaging 1.9 million viewers, up 1 % from the previous record in 2022.

Women’s Semifinals

Thursday’s women’s semifinal matches between Gauff and Karolina Muchova and American Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka delivered 1.8 million viewers on ESPN. That represents an increase of 56% over last year.

Gauff defeated Muchova 6:4, 7:5, and Sabalenka beat Madison Keys in three sets 0:6, 7:6, 7:6.

The network also notes that this year’s US Open tournament averaged 1 million viewers across multiple channels: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, up 25% from 2021.

Still, it was also down 17% year over year due mainly to everyone tuning in to see Serena Williams’ final match.

Photo: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

Coco Gauff’s US Open Final Was The Most-Viewed Women’s Major Tennis Final On ESPN was originally published on cassiuslife.com