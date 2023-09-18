El Chapo’s Son Extradited From Mexico To The US To Face Drug Trafficking Charges

Looks like Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s son really is following in his father’s footsteps as Ovidio Guzman Lopez has just been extradited from Mexico to the U.S. to face justice in a court of law like his daddy did a few years ago.

According to Raw Story,

(The Mouse) was taken to the U.S. this past Friday (September 15) to face narcotics and drug trafficking charges linked to the explosive fentanyl crisis that’s led to numerous deaths over the past few years. Don’t expect any goons to travel to the U.S. and force authorities to release “El Raton” like they did in Mexico a few years back though. U.S. don’t play that ish.

Raw Story reports:

Garland hailed the extradition as “the most recent step in the Justice Department’s effort to attack every aspect of the cartel’s operations.”

“The Justice Department will continue to hold accountable those responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic that has devastated too many communities across the country.”

The White House also lauded the extradition as part of “ongoing cooperation” with Mexico, a sign the administration of President Joe Biden is eager to get past the friction with Mexico over antinarcotics efforts.

“We thank our Mexican counterparts for their partnership in working to safeguard our peoples from violent criminals,” said the statement by Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, released by the White House.

The news comes just after El Chapo’s wife was released after doing her own baby bid for partaking in her hubby’s business.

While Lopez will be facing drug trafficking charges in the U.S., the man also has a reputation for being extremely violent and calling for the murders of rivals, informants and even a popular Mexican singer who refused to sing at his wedding. Man, that’s just cold. Y’all know this man’s going to have the book thrown at him.

While we’re almost sure Lopez will be convicted and sentenced to life in prison like his father, we’re just wondering if they’ll actually end up in the same prison when it’s all said and done. Just sayin.’

