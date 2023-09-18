Jeezy Gets Cryptic On IG Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce News

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai looked to be one of entertainment’s top power couples but the Atlanta rapper filed for divorce late last week which shocked many. A quick scan of Jeezy’s Instagram page shows the CTE boss clearly moving on by way of posting a cryptic message along with an old clip featuring his soon-to-be ex-wife that might raise eyebrows.

Jeezy, real name Jay Jenkins, and Jeannie Mai wed in 2021 after the pair met each other after Jeezy appeared on Mai’s former daytime talk show, The Real. Jenkins and Mai are the parents of a toddler girl and the rapper is asking for joint personal custody while also clearly stating that there is no saving the marriage.

On Instagram, the Snofall artist can be seen standing in front of a custom Mercedes-Benz and decked out in bright jewelry in a residential neighborhood with the caption for the image reading, “Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me.”

In subsequent images from the post, Jeezy is still sporting a diamond-encrusted wedding band. Some online, especially in the comments section of the post, believe that this was a message for his estranged wife but that hasn’t been confirmed. The image was posted the same day news of the divorce filing went wide.

Jeannie Mai has not posted to her in five days, in which she shared images of her visit to New York for NYFW. She also shared a behind-the-scenes video of her preparation for the photo shoot on her TikTok page with Nick Minaj’s “Last Time I Saw You” as the backing music. As some noted, she too is still wearing her wedding ring.

Mai nor Jeezy have not made any full public statements regarding their split.

Photo: Getty

