Teyana Taylor Confirms Separation from Iman Shumpert

The rumors have been circulating, and today (Sept 17), Teyana Taylor confirmed that she and her husband Iman Shumpert are indeed separated. Teyana said cheating was not the cause of their split, and that she chose to speak out publicly on the matter because the rumors were getting a little out of hand.

“Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” Teyana wrote below a photo posted Sunday afternoon. “To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved.”

Check out her original post below.

