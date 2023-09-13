LaQuan Smith’s cutout sequin dress has been making its rounds, and a couple of our faves were spotted out on the town wearing the racy number.

One Dress, Three Slays

There’s nothing like a celebrity fashion battle, and all candidates serve. Coco Jones, Saweetie, and Miss U.S. Virgin Islands Janeisha John rocked the glimmering dress to different events, adding their personal swag to the look. The Laquan Smith number is ankle-length and features sequin cutouts that expose the stomach and back. It falls off the shoulder, ties at the small of the back, and bells out on the sleeves.

Saweetie recently popped out in her dress at Laquan Smith’s New York Fashion Week show. The femcee chose the elaborate style route and spiffed up her gown with decorative claw nails, a spikey swooped updo, ornate hoop earrings, a bracelet, and red platform sandals. Coco Jones donned her Laquan Smith attire to the 2023 BET Awards. The multi-hyphenate accented her ensemble with red strappy sandals and purple drop earrings. Jones chose the subtle fashion route and allowed her gown to be the focal point. The “ICU” songstress wore her pulled back with tendrils framing her face.

Not to be outdone, television personality Janeisha John sported her Laquan Smith sequin Spring/Summer 2023 dress to this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. She wore red strappy sandals and diamond jewels to offset her garb. John completed her attire with a bold red lip, pink manicured nails, and a short wavy ‘do.

We love it when celebrities share the same fashion taste, especially when the designer they are wearing is Black. All three ladies looked fabulous in this gown in their unique ways.

What say you?

DON’T MISS…

Coco Jones Serves Curves In A White Missoni Dress

Saweetie Ate In This $1,595 Sergio Hudson Crop Jacket

Nicki Minaj Dominated The VMAs In These Spicy Looks

Saweetie, Coco Jones, and Janiesha John Slay In LaQuan Smith’s Red Sequin Cutout Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com