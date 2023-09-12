106.7 WTLC
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Her Birthday,” Slim Thug “Midlife Crisis” & More | Daily Visuals 9.12.23

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie got beef with some shooters and Slim Thug still ballin.' Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on September 12, 2023

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Years back it seemed like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was going to be the next big thing out of New York and though he’s been keeping a low profile for a hot minute, the Bronx representative still has a dedicated fanbase that’s ready and waiting to eat up whatever the young rapper serves up.

Dropping off some new visuals for “Her Birthday,” A Boogie finds himself the victim of “Cupid” as his body is riddled with arrows courtesy of sharp shooting women who seem to have a bone to pick with the rapper. That looked painful.

Down South, Slim Thug is still rolling like a boss like it’s 2005 and in his clip to “Midlife Crisis” Thug shows off an impressive car collection on his front yard before taking to the booth where his ice glistens under the dimmed lights. That man is still living large.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Icewear Vezzo, Nyck Caution featuring Joey Bada$$, and more.

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “HER BIRTHDAY”

SLIM THUG – “MIDLIFE CRISIS”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “MOTION”

NYCK CAUTION FT. JOEY BADA$$ – “GOOD OL’ DAYS”

LANE GANG WELLS – “JETLAG”

ZAE FRANCE & DADA – “WHOA”

YOUNG NOBLE – “LAST OFFICAL OUTLAW”

ANYCIA – “BRB”

