‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32 Cast Revealed!

The hit series Dancing with the Stars is back, and the cast is ready to dance like no one is watching—except the entire nation, of course. On Wednesday morning, Good Morning America revealed the 32nd season’s full celebrity list.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor Alfonso Ribeiro returns as host, to be joined by former DWTS professional dancer Julianne Hough as co-host. Previously announced celebrity dancers included singer-actress Jamie Lynn Spears, and reality stars Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson. Newly announced stars have been revealed as actresses Xochitl Gomez and Alyson Hannigan, NFL star Adrian Peterson, model Tyson Beckford, and more (scroll for full list).

“There’s something for everyone in this cast…What’s interesting with a lot of our contestants this year is this real drive and excitement about doing it. There’s a real passion for it. It’s been a tough number of years, one way or another with the strikes going on and all these things. So what I’m hoping we can bring to people is bringing Dancing back and giving audiences a blast of sunshine early in the week,” says executive producer Conrad Green (according to Entertainment Weekly).

DWTS is considered a reality show, allowing it to tape and air despite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

The star-studded cast roster (followed by professional partner names) is as follows:

Ariana Madix with Pasha Pashkov

Alyson Hannigan with Sasha Farber

Tyson Beckford with Jenna Johnson

Xochitl Gomez with Val Chmerkovskiy

Harry Jowsey with Rylee Arnold

Charity Lawson with Artem Chigvintsev

Mauricio Umansky with Emma Slater

Matt Walsh with Koko Iwasaki

Jason Mraz with Daniella Karagach

Adrian Peterson with Britt Stewart

Lele Pons with Brandon Armstrong

Mira Sorvino with Gleb Savchenko

Jamie Lynn Spears with Alan Bersten

Barry Williams with Peta Murgatroyd

Catch the premiere Tuesday, September 26, on ABC and Disney+.

