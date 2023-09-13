106.7 WTLC
Listen Live
Celebrity News

[VIDEO] Drake Drops New Album Bombshell During Texas Show

Drizzy couldn't hold back some big news while in his second home

Published on September 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Drake Concert

Source: General / Getty

Texas has always been a special place for Drake, and he chose to drop some big news during his Austin show.

RELATED: For All The Bras: Drake Shows Off Huge Collection of Undergarments Fans Have Thrown

RELATED: [PICS] Drake Takes Juneteenth Trip To Houston, Visits Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant

“I’m even gonna say something tonight in Austin Texas I haven’t said yet,” Drake told the crowd. 

“But, I know y’all excited to hear the album.. the album’s like two weeks out, I’mma drop a song for y’all this week just to let y’all know where we at.”

His latest album, “For All The Dogs,” is set to be released Sept 22nd and we’re expecting big things when he stops by H-Town for a two-night run Sept 17-18th. 

Check out the video below.

Get ready, Drizzy Season is approaching.

[VIDEO] Drake Drops New Album Bombshell During Texas Show  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close