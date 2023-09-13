It’s going down Tuesday, September 19, 2023! Join Praise 104.1 and Erica Campbell for her album release party, “I Love You” at First Baptist Church of Highland Park Hosted by Cheryl Jackson and Tina Campbell!
I Love You: Erica Campbell’s “Feel Alright (Blessed)” Goes #1 On Gospel Airplay
We’re fellowshipping with a Night of Praise! FREE to the public (first come/first serve)! Doors open at 7 PM and showtime at 7:30 PM. See you there!
Join Us For Erica Campbell's Free "I Love You" Album Release Party! [Details Here] was originally published on praisedc.com
