Former Fever Guard Strangled, Hospitalized, by NBA Boyfriend

NEW YORK CITY, NY– Former Fever guard Kysre Gondrezick is hospitalized after being beaten up by her boyfriend, Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. Gondrezick suffered at least one broken bone, multiple lacerations on her face, and strangulation marks on her neck.

Porter Jr. was arrested in New York City on Monday and charged with assault and strangulation.

Porter was staying with Gondrezick at the Millennium Hilton near U.N. Plaza. Cops say Gondrezick locked Porter out of the hotel room because he returned late after a night out. Porter got help getting into the room from security, where he beat her up.

Porter was selected as the No. 30 pick in the 2019 NBA draft from the University of Southern California. He has since become a standout player for the Rockets. Last season, he averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

Gondrezick, 26, played at Michigan University and West Virginia University. In 2021, she was the fourth overall pick by the Indiana Fever but was waived after one season. She has not played in the last two seasons.

