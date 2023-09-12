Social Media Statistics 2023: YouTube and Facebook are tops.

In a world where social media platforms have become ubiquitous, it’s no surprise that we are spending a substantial chunk of our daily lives scrolling through digital feeds. A recent report by Reviews.org has shed light on the staggering statistics of our digital indulgence.

How long do we spend on social media?

The average American devotes a considerable 2 hours and 44 minutes to social media each day. However, what’s even more intriguing is the varying patterns of usage across different platforms. TikTok, the leader of short-form video content, emerges as the top time thief, with users spending an astonishing 2 hours and 43 minutes daily. Not far behind are Tumblr and YouTube, each claiming slightly over 2.5 hours of daily attention.

Which app do we frequent the most?

When Americans were asked which social media app they frequent the most, YouTube secured the throne. Closely following behind are Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok.

Interestingly, the generational divide in podium preferences becomes apparent in the data. Generation X clings to Facebook as their go-to platform, while Millennials and Gen Z gravitate toward YouTube. Gen Z, the digital natives, exhibit a unique affinity for TikTok, Snapchat, and Twitter. These platforms resonate with their desire for bite-sized, visually engaging content, reflecting the shifting landscape of social media consumption.

Social media and mental health:

The report delves deeper into the psychological impact of our digital habits. It reveals that 50% of respondents acknowledge that excessive social media use has adversely affected their mental health and overall well-being. Additionally, 35% admit to frequently comparing their lives to the curated portrayals of others, fostering feelings of inadequacy.

The fear of missing out (FOMO) rears its head, with 24% experiencing anxiety when unable to access social media. Moreover, 23% feel pressured to maintain a specific online image.

This comprehensive study, based on surveys of 1,000 Americans, sheds light on the intricate relationship between applications and our daily lives. To explore these findings in-depth, visit Reviews.org for the complete report.

The post Social Media Statistics 2023: YouTube and Facebook are tops. appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Social Media Statistics 2023: YouTube and Facebook are tops. was originally published on wibc.com