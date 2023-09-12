Steve Biko In His Own Words: Anti-Apartheid Icon’s Legendary Quotes Of Liberation

Stephen “Steve” Bantu Biko, a prominent anti-apartheid activist in South Africa during the 1960s and 1970s, remains an enduring symbol of courage and change 46 years after he was murdered by the police on Sept. 12, 1977.

Biko’s journey from a student leader to the founder of the Black Consciousness Movement left an indelible mark on the struggle for justice and equality in his homeland. He was encouraging Black South Africans to feel proud of who they were and to stand up against injustice. Despite facing challenges from the media and the government, Biko remained determined to fight against oppression. Tragically, he was beaten to death in custody, becoming an indelible symbol of the anti-apartheid movement.

Biko believed that the struggle for equality would ultimately lead to a more humane and just South Africa.

His words, like “Black is beautiful,” still inspire people today and remind us of the importance of treating everyone with dignity and fairness.

Keep reading to find more examples of the prophetic quotes he uttered during his 30 years of life defined by the way he emphasized the importance of self-reliance and unity within the Black community and highlighted the need for Black people to take control of their own destiny.

Steve Biko in his own words