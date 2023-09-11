After serving almost 11 years B.G. is now a free man. Birdman says the Hot Boy will has re-signed with Cash Money Records.

As per Hip-Hop N More the New Orleans, Louisiana native was released on September 7. Upon walking out of the correctional facility he was greeted by friends, family and his former record label CEO. After embracing the flashy music executive he was gifted a diamond Cash Money Records pendant to which he responded “that’s where it all started at”.

On a recent interview Birdman made it clear that the “Bling Bling” MC’s status with the brand moving forward goes further than just jewelry. While talking to the staff The 85 South Show he revealed BG is back on CMR. “For the record, I just want ni***s to know that my ni*** official Cash Money — ain’t no cap in that” he explained. “Ya heard me? Ain’t nobody he can ever sign with beside this sh*t. I’m bringing all this sh*t together. B.G. signed to Cash Money so y’all don’t got to hear it from nowhere else.”

The passion behind his announcement most likely stems from Gucci Mane offering BGizzle seven figures back in 2022. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @BGHollyHood! Glad u home bruh! Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at me, I got a milli for u! Wanna sign u to 1017!!!!! #1017Mafia,” he wrote on Twitter.

B.G. has received an outpouring of support from his peers including Turk, Boosie, The Game, Bun B and former NBA star Stephen Jackson. While all signs point to BG enjoying his new life his freedom does come with several stipulations. He must attend substance dependency programs, complete 400 hours of community service and complete his GED or training equivalent.

You can see Birdman discuss B.G. and Cash Money Records below.

Bling Bling: Birdman Confirms B.G. Has Re-Signed With Cash Money Records was originally published on hiphopwired.com