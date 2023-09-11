NYFW: Mary J. Blige Shows Off Her Fly Girl Style At Area Show

Mary J. Blige proves time and time again that she’s that girl. The queen of R&B oul shut down the Area NYFW show in a look by the designer that was the epitome of “Fly Girl” swag.

Mary J. Blige Flexes At NYFW in Area

Blige recently stepped out at the Area NYFW fall ’23 show, rocking a crystal-embellished houndstooth set that featured a trench coat, thigh-high shorts, and a matching baseball cap, styled by Maurícía Henry. The queen accented her look with a short blonde bob ‘do, emerald-colored stiletto nails, a diamond ring, a watch, a bracelet, oversized crystal earrings, and a crystal necklace. The “Happy” singer completed her look with Gianvito Rossi ankle strap heels.

Blige posted the fabulous pictures to her page and received almost 50,000 likes in four hours. Fans blew up her comments with praises on her look. Her style sister and longtime friend Misa Hylton supported the actress by commenting, “Yeah Sis!! .” Another fan requested that others put some respect on Blige’s name, “Ain’t no other, never will be another. The queen, show some respect where respect is due.”

Mary J. Blige has been dubbed as one of the pioneers of “Ghetto Fabulous” fashion by many. The “My Life” vocalist’s Hip-Hop style aesthetic has set industry trends often adopted by artists who have come after her. Her original bamboo earrings and combat boots fashion combination is a style staple that will be celebrated as the “Fly Girl” uniform forever. From gaudy jewelry to baseball caps and over-the-knee leather boots, Blige has always paid homage to her New York fashion roots, and it’s one of the reasons why we will forever adore her.

