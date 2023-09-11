Houston Rockets Guard Kevin Porter Jr Arrested For Domestic Violence

A Houston Rockets player found himself in hot water during the off-season. According to reports, Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was taken in by authorities after attacking his girlfriend inside a midtown Manhattan hotel room, per senior law enforcement officials.

Porter Jr., who has been with the Rockets since their 2020-2021 season, had a run-in with police prior to his time in H-Town. In 2020, he faced charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle in Ohio. At the time, he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the then 20-year-old was held on $4,000 bond.

Also in 2020, he was accused of punching a woman in the face and ripping off her hair during an August fight in downtown Cleveland.

Details on his latest arrest:

Porter returned early Monday morning from an evening out at a hotel in Times Square where he and his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, were staying. According to police sources, Gondrezick was upset with the late hour of his return and locked the door. Once he entered with the help of hotel security, Porter is accused of beating up Gondrezick, the sources said. The extent of her injuries was not immediately clear. – Via ABC13 Houston

Domestic charges are still pending.

