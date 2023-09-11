Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins To Miss Rest Of Season With Torn Achilles

Fans learned Sunday that Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed following the team’s season-opening 25-9 win over Houston.

Dobbins left in the third quarter after catching a pass from Lamar Jackson. He was tackled near the sideline by M.J. Stewart.

The former Ohio State star missed all of the summer workouts and missed a good portion of training camp while working his way back from a chronic knee injury.

He was placed on the physically unable-to-perform list but was in the starting lineup Sunday against the Texans.

Dobbins missed the 2021 season with a knee injury and played eight games last season.

