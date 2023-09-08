Fulton County DA Fani Willis Checks Rep. Jim Jordan Over Trump Case

Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney leading the prosecution against Donald Trump and over a dozen co-conspirators in a RICO case, has proven her mettle time and again. In a fiery rebuke of Republican Party Rep. Jim Jordan, Fani Willis explicitly told the congressman that his investigation into the RICO case makes it appear that he’s out of his legal depths.

Fani Willis sent Rep. Jordan a nine-page letter addressing his plans to investigate her office’s probe into the affairs of Trump and the others named in the RICO case, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. From her viewpoint, Willis sees Jordan’s attempt to look further into her tactics as a form of interfering with the matter.

Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, requested to see communication between the Fulton County DA’s office and the Justice Department as it relates to both the RICO case and the Justice Department also indicting Trump for alleging attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in his favor. Jordan’s stance is that Willis is interfering with the 2024 elections and jeopardizes the rights of Trump, who leads all polls as the GOP candidate, and the other defendants named in the case.

In a letter sent out on Thursday (September 7), Willis did not hold back from addressing Jordan’s concerns and the aims of his investigation.

From AJC:

Willis also responded to allegations she is unfairly targeting Trump. She said his “status as a political candidate cannot make him legally immune from criminal prosecution.” She noted the special grand jury recommended charges in the case, and a separate jury issued indictments.

“Face this reality, Chairman Jordan: the select group of defendants who you fret over in my jurisdiction are like every other defendant, entitled to no worse or better treatment than any other American citizen,” she wrote.

Willis blasted Jordan’s request for information as illegal and improper.

“Your letter makes clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law, its practice and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically,” she wrote.

Jordan’s office has yet to make a public reply or statement regarding Willis’ letter.

