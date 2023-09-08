You may have seen SavageKuntry bringing their unique style all over the Triangle. Well, now they’re bring it to One Fam Fest this weekend! In this exclusive interview, the homegrown fellas chat with Brian Dawson about their music and the success they’ve been seeing so far!
Make sure you check them out at One Fam Fest on Saturday, Sept. 9! CLICK HERE for more info!
SavageKuntry Putting On For Their “Day 1s” At One Fam Fest was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
HBO Cancels The Weeknd & Sam Levinson’s ‘The Idol’ After One Season, X Users Celebrate
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
CARESOURCE BACK TO SCHOOL OFFICIAL CONTEST
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin
-
Football to Film: Marshawn Lynch Starring in Raunchy New Comedy “Bottoms” [TRAILER]
-
Sign-Up For The WTLC Newsletter!
-
Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN]