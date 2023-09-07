Bob Knight Special Edition Bobbleheads Unveiled

MILWAUKEE, WI.–The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released two-limited edition bobbleheads of Indiana University men’s basketball coach Bob Knight.

The first bobblehead features Knight wearing his signature red sweater, while the second bobblehead commemorates Knight’s iconic chair-throwing incident from a game between Indiana and Purdue back on February 23, 1985.

The special edition bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Knight Legacy. Founded by Coach Knight’s son, Pat Knight, Knight Legacy’s mission is to honor, promote, and preserve the Coach Knight Legacy and the footprint that Hall of Fame Coach Bob Knight has made in the history of basketball.

“We’re thrilled to be honoring my father’s legacy with these limited edition bobbleheads in collaboration with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum,” said Pat Knight. “I think these bobbleheads are a great tribute to my dad’s legacy and the passion that he had for basketball and life.”

Knight won 902 NCAA Division I games (fifth all time), three national titles, a National Invitation Tournament championship, and 11 Big Ten Conference championships with Indiana.

He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991, the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, the Army Sports Hall of Fame in 2008, and the Indiana Hoosiers Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.

