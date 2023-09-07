Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx) to save his family business. Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.
Check out the official trailer below.
[TRAILER] Jaime Foxx Wages War On Big Business In New Film ‘The Burial’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
HBO Cancels The Weeknd & Sam Levinson’s ‘The Idol’ After One Season, X Users Celebrate
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
CARESOURCE BACK TO SCHOOL OFFICIAL CONTEST
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin
-
Football to Film: Marshawn Lynch Starring in Raunchy New Comedy “Bottoms” [TRAILER]
-
Sign-Up For The WTLC Newsletter!
-
Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN]