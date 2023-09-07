106.7 WTLC
Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years

Published on September 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Actor Danny Masterson will spend three decades behind bars.

The former “That ’70s Show” actor was convicted earlier this year of raping two women.  A case involving a third woman was dismissed after a mistrial was declared and prosecutors decided not to retry Masterson.

US-RAPE-MASTERSON-COURT

Source: LUCY NICHOLSON / Getty

On Thursday, a Los Angeles judge sentenced Masterson to 30 years in prison after hearing victim impact statements from the three women.  His legal team had asked the judge for a new trial but was rejected.

Masterson was accused of drugging his victims’ drinks so he could rape them.  The 47-year-old had faced up to life in prison.

Actor Danny Masterson Portrait

Source: Bob Riha Jr / Getty

The post Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.

Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close