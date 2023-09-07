LL Cool J Brings The F.O.R.C.E. To Raleigh For Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

As we continue to celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop, LL Cool J is heading to Raleigh to prove, once again, why he earned the title of “The G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time).”
The legendary MC has been traveling across the country on The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour, which is heading to PNC Arena this Sunday. LL is set to hit the stage with The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Rakim, Juvenile, and De La Soul. In other words, it’s strictly for the OGs.
Before his arrival to the Carolinas, LL took some time to chat with Brian Dawson on Zoom about what to expect from the show. He also talks about his own place in Hip-Hop culture and shares his top 5 influences… or, at least, he tries to.
Check out our exclusive interview above!
