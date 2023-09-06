Beautycon Returns With Star-Studded Lineup

Beautycon 2023 is returning to Los Angeles from September 16-17 at The Reef. The star-studded lineup includes beauty industry heavy hitters with celebrity special guests recently added.

Beautycon Returns

Beautycon, under the direction of Essence Ventures, is coming in hot this year with two days of diverse beauty programming to give you the information and tips needed to slay your life. From skincare secrets to hair hacks, nail tips, advice from the top influencers, and more, this one-of-a-kind event is an extravaganza of all things beauty for everyone. This year’s Beautycon slogan is focused on shining a spotlight on an array of beauty influencers and representing inclusivity in the industry. Beautycon aims to defy mainstream beauty standards and promote a diversified industry where all beauty standards are considered. “For far too long, the beauty industrial complex has defined an unattainable and synthetic standard for what beauty is that permeates the spirits, bodies, and souls of humanity and creates a dissonance that causes diminishing self-worth and value, which has led to a global mental and physical health crisis, fueled by the pursuit of the unrealistic standards of what is beautiful,” stated ESSENCE Ventures President and CEO Caroline Wanga.

In the past, celebrities like Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kelly Rowland have all graced Beautycon with their gorgeous presence. This year’s event will include big names like Sabrina Elba, Camille Rose founder Janell Stevens, and makeup artist and content creator Trevor Barrett. The two-day event has added beauty personalities Alabama Barker & Ming Lee Simmons, esthetician expert Sean Garrette, rapper & influencer Saucy Santana, and beauty and style expert Kahh Spence, with a special musical performance from Bia.

For more information on this event or to book tickets, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Check Out The Looks We Love From Beautycon LA 2019

Bey’s Right Hand Woman Ashley Everett Celebrates Natural Hair & Self-Care at Beautycon LA

Get Some On Trend Fashion Inspo From Beautycon NY 2019

Beautycon Returns With Star-Studded Lineup was originally published on hellobeautiful.com