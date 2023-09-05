How Do You Love Your Family | Ericaism

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
My family has been through a lot. We’ve lost my my grandmother, my father and then my favorite aunt, and that everybody in that family has gone on to be with the Lord. And so we don’t gather as much as we used to. And we know that that happens in families because, you know, mom and them was the reason we got together. You have to make sure that you are intentional about your family connection, intentional about spending time together and I love that my cousins are honest and they’re like, you know, I I feel like I’ve gone through dot dot, dot by myself and I don’t want to go through it by myself and we’re here.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Those are the uncomfortable things because it leaves you vulnerable. It leaves you open and no one wants to feel like that. And if you’ve grown up or you felt like your feelings and your words didn’t matter, then you say things like it don’t matter. But it does what you say matters. How you express it matters. And when you say it matters when you say what you say matters.
I love my family. I love our honesty, but I even love that we can. We’re OK with being uncomfortable, you know, with the conversations that feel like I’m have to be held accountable. It’s OK. Being held accountable is good when it’s with people that you love and you care about so I’m grateful for that.
Grateful for the uncomfortable conversations that lead to healing, the uncomfortable conversations that lead to restoration, the uncomfortable conversations that lead to minimizing the lies that the enemy has been telling you. You know, they don’t care, and it don’t matter. And yes, it does. And yes, they do.
People get caught up in their own lives and they get busy, but it doesn’t mean that they don’t love you. But you can say something. It’s OK. I haven’t heard from you in a while. It’s OK. Just say I missed y’all. You know, I know you were busy, but next time I want you to show up to the birthday party. That’s OK to say. Guess what? It strengthens the family and it teaches you how to speak. Love. What? Y’all love language in your family. Learn what it is and then learn to speak it. That is my Erica ISM for the day. Ladies and gentlemen, I love you. And I mean it. Listen, I’m nothing without my family. I’m absolutely nothing without my family.
They pray for me, they cover me, they hold me accountable. They are a big part of the reason I am who I am, so I’m grateful for it. I’m grateful for them.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Judges Reject Alabama’s Congressional Map, Which They Said Needs To Be Less Racist
- Carlee Russell’s Ex Speaks On Fight That Led To Fake Abduction, ‘Nothing To Kidnap Yourself Over’
- Polls Suggest White People Like Tim Scott Because He Downplays Racism
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
How Do You Love Your Family | Ericaism was originally published on getuperica.com
-
HBO Cancels The Weeknd & Sam Levinson’s ‘The Idol’ After One Season, X Users Celebrate
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
CARESOURCE BACK TO SCHOOL OFFICIAL CONTEST
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Football to Film: Marshawn Lynch Starring in Raunchy New Comedy “Bottoms” [TRAILER]
-
Sign-Up For The WTLC Newsletter!
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin
-
Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN]