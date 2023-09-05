How To Finish The Year Strong| Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Finish The Year Strong”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

We recently celebrated Labor Day, which many consider to be the unofficial end of summer. Yet this year, unlike many others and also say we’re used to it, not anything like we are experiencing this year. So as we look forward to the rest of the year, I want to encourage you to revisit your goals. And if you did not set goals at the beginning of the year, then this is a great time to do so. You should make up your mind that you’re planning to make the rest of the year the best of the year, so take a few moments, sit down with the pad and pen, and start working on your goals.

For the rest of the year, research shows that those who have goals not only tend to live longer, but also live better. If you need help, go to win with willie.com and look for my goal setting goal achieving program winwithwillie.com. Look for my goal-setting goal achieving program, get it, and get started and helping your family to grow their success this year.nIt works if you work it.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

