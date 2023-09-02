Protect Fani Willis At All Costs! Flowers For The Fearless D.A. Of Fulton County

In the realm of justice, there are individuals whose unwavering commitment to upholding the law and pursuing truth stands as a shining example of what it means to be a dedicated public servant. Fani Willis, a trailblazing prosecutor and lawyer, has emerged as one such figure. With a career marked by integrity, courage, and a relentless pursuit of justice, the Fulton County District Attorney has become a beacon of bravery amid her bold indictment of Donald Trump.

On Aug. 14, Willis brought forth an indictment against the former president and 18 of his associates. The 77-year-old Republican and his team were accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia and slammed with several charges including election fraud and racketeering.

As previously reported, the 100-page indictment alleged that Trump and his allies attempted to find votes with the help of Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to steal the election and have its results overturned. The MAGA leader and his co-conspirators were also accused of tampering with voting machines and harassing state election workers during his 2020 presidential run.

Willis appears to be relentless in her pursuit to seek justice for the former president’s alleged crimes, but she’s going to have to put up a good fight, and so far, she hasn’t missed a beat.

Racist comments about Fani Willis flooded the internet after the indictment was announced. Trump called the D.A. a “Rigger,” a covert form of the N-word.

The Atlanta-based D.A. was slammed with an outpour of backlash and racist vitriol on social media after the indictment was announced. She was called a “b*tch” and Donald Trump stirred racial tension even more when he took to his Truth Social platform to complain about the charges and to disparage Willis.

“They never went after those that Rigged the Election,” Trump penned before he alluded to the N-word. “They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

The Republican politicians’ massive following quickly latched on to the offensive term, using it to defame Willis and two other Black district attorneys presiding over Trump’s case in New York. Manhattan district attorney Alvin Brag indicted the former president on his alleged hush money payment case in April, while Attorney State General Letitia James, is investigating the former president’s financial records.

Ahead of the indictment, the Georgia D.A. warned commissioners and the state’s judges to stay ”alert” for an uprise in racist vitriol. In a letter, Willis revealed that she had received racist threats and voicemails since her probe into the Trump election began.

“I guess I am sending this as a reminder that you should stay alert over the month of August and stay safe,” she penned, according to the U.K. Guardian.

One email reportedly sent to Willis contained the subject line: “Fani Willis: Corrupt N*****,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The hate mail reportedly read, “You are going to fail, you Jim Crow Democrat whore.”

GOP lawmakers in favor of Trump are now calling for Willis to be removed from the case. Some are trying to bend the rules of the constitution to give Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp, the power to pardon Trump.

But the changes are slim.

Even Gov. Brian Kemp stepped in to defend Fani Willis.

In a surprising turn of events, Kemp stepped up to defend Willis as racial tension soared across social media against the Georgia D.A. this week.

Kemp condemned the mean threats and racist remarks aimed at Willis. He insisted that she had done nothing wrong since the launch of the investigation.

“The bottom line is that in the state of Georgia, as long as I’m governor, we’re going to follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps or harms politically,” Kemp told reporters during a news conference at the state’s capital Aug. 30.​​“In Georgia, we will not be engaging in political theater that only inflames the emotions of the moment,” Kemp added. “I have not seen any evidence that DA Willis’ actions or lack thereof warrant action by the prosecuting attorney oversight commission. But that will ultimately be a decision that the commission will make.”

While Kemp has a controversial past with his gubernatorial elections, users on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, applauded the governor for defending Willis. Some netizens sent the fearless D.A. flowers for spearheading the indictment against Trump.

Who is Fani Willis?

In 2021, Willis made history when she became the first woman to be elected district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia. When she took office, the historic D.A. pledged to make a difference. “My career has taught me, no matter the political pressure, just do what’s right,” she said during her victory speech. “And no matter if you were at the state Capitol or the slums, you will be held accountable if you commit a crime in my community.”

Born, March 10, 1973, Willis was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. She attended Howard University in 1992 and later graduated from Emory University School of Law in 1996. She began her legal career as a lawyer for the private sector, a position where she strived to ensure every individual, regardless of their circumstance, received fair and just representation.

Throughout her 24-year law career, the fearless attorney has made honorable strides. In 2018, she opened her private firm, The Offices of Fani T. Willis, LLC., in Atlanta, where she and her team specialize in Criminal Defense and Family Law—particularly for fathers’ rights. She was also one of few African-American attorneys to serve on Georgia’s Judicial Qualification Division, where she prosecuted unethical judiciary actions.

Willis used the power of Georgia’s RICO law to prosecute Young Thug, Gunna and 25 other artists affiliated with the Hip-Hop label YSL on racketeering, theft and assault charges in 2022. She was also a part of the controversial Atlanta Public School scandal, where educators were convicted of falsifying standardized test scores for financial gain. The D.A. received pushback on both cases.

Love her or not, Fani Willis’ impact reaches beyond her legal victories and policy changes. As an accomplished Black woman in the legal field, she serves as an inspiration to aspiring lawyers, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds. Her presence and success challenge existing norms, proving that dedication, perseverance and a commitment to justice can break down barriers and pave the way for meaningful change.

