Trump Pleads Not Guilty To Georgia Charges
ATLANTA, GA.–Former President Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges in his election interference case in Georgia.
On Thursday, a lawyer for Trump filed a waiver for his formal arraignment and entered the plea. Trump and 18 co-defendants face racketeering charges. They are accused of trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.
He surrendered to police last week, becoming the first former President to have his mugshot taken.
Several others charged in the case have also filed arraignment waivers and pleaded not guilty.
