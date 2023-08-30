Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news on what’s happening with Michel’le, Jay-Z, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Michel’le, Jay-Z, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Michel’le, Jay-Z, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
HBO Cancels The Weeknd & Sam Levinson’s ‘The Idol’ After One Season, X Users Celebrate
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Sign-Up For The WTLC Newsletter!
-
Football to Film: Marshawn Lynch Starring in Raunchy New Comedy “Bottoms” [TRAILER]
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin
-
Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN]
-
Ciara Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number 4!
-
On This Day August 22, 2006: J Dilla Released His Third Album The Shining