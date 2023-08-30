Fox News Host Pushes Racist Narrative More Black Voters Support Trump Because Of His Mugshot

In today’s episode of White People, You Know We Can Hear You, Right?, Fox News host Jesse Watters is demonstrating that white conservatives can’t even share their delusions about Black people joining the MAGA world without being racist.

We’ve seen time and time again the way Republicans and their constituents show their desperation to draw more “Black friends” into their old white party. We’ve seen how they jump up in excitement like dogs vigorously wagging their tails at even the slightest indication that Donald Trump and/or other GOP candidates are rising in the polls with Black voters.

We’ve seen the way these people who have spent little to no time in the Black community and are obviously severely limited in the number of Black people they know talk about us like we can’t hear them—like we’re not in the room.

Still, I must admit I was not prepared for the caucasity-infused false and racist narrative that Black people will vote for Trump because Black people love mugshots.

Watters—the Fox News host who replaced Tucker Carlson and is doing the absolute most to fill those white nationalist shoes—has been trying to push the narrative that Trump’s arrest in Fulton County will cause him to appeal more to Black voters because we hold some kind of inherent reverence for accused criminals and view mugshots as badges of honor.

In other words: Trump’s mugshot gives him street cred and the Blacks love it.

“This isn’t a battle of ideas. There’s no effort at persuasion. This is the removal of a political opponent through brute force, through handcuffs and ballot gimmickry,” Watters said during the opening monologue of his broadcast, in reference to the charges against Trump. “But the Democrats’ Soviet-style tactics have alienated their most loyal voting bloc. The mug shot has breathed new life into the Trump campaign and broadened his appeal to black Americans. Over the weekend, with the help of mugshot merchandise, the Trump campaign raked in over $7 million. Today, my garbage man told me he’s buying mugshot T-shirts for everyone he knows this Christmas.”

“The mugshot is up on the side of buildings in the inner city,” he continued. “The 2016 phenomenon is happening all over again. Trump won that election because of a laser-like focus on the forgotten man. A bond was formed back then that can never be broken. And there’s a new forgotten man—the Black man.”

I’m not even sure where to start.

For the sake of time, I’ll skip over the part where Watters, like most conservatives, is blindly calling the RICO case against Trump and his alleged cohorts meritless, despite the fact that the entire world watched him try to steal an election by baselessly and continuously claiming it was stolen from him. At this point, that’s a dead horse that we’ve beaten back to life and then killed again.

Instead, let’s skip to the part where Watters thinks Trump’s mugshot is going to serve as the Pied Piper that lures Black people into MAGA Land and the only (probably imaginary) Black friend he could think of to back that claim is his “garbage man.” Not that there’s anything wrong with being a sanitation worker, but it’s interesting that was the first Black man-occupied profession that came to Watters’ mind. Either he only knows one Black person who actually like Trump, only knows one Black person period, or he watched the sitcom Roc a lot when he was a kid.

Or he’s just racist.

Then there’s his rhetoric defining “the Black man” as “the forgotten man.” First of all, be careful there, Watters, you’re starting to sound like a critical race theorist (*wink, wink*). Secondly, it should surprise absolutely no one that his pitiful attempt at pandering to Black folks excludes Black women and non-gender conforming Black people. But that doesn’t matter, because if Watters had any more respect for Black men than he does for Black people in general, he wouldn’t think we’re being wooed into Trump’s constituency by Republican thug life.

But the real cherry on top of this fake Black-friendly white supremacist sundae is Watters’ claim that Trump’s mugshot is being commemorated in murals all over the “inner city,” which I can only assume he defines as any place where the Blacks live. The example of this that he ran in a video clip shows an unfinished mural of Trump’s mugshot before the words, “M.A.G.A. My Ass Got Arrested,” were added to it.

Watters, of course, wasn’t the only self-deluded righty-winger to make this mistake. Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk spread the same misinformation using the same mural because, apparently, these people have been unsuccessful in scouring “the inner city” for more than just the one Trump mural that, again, turned out to be mocking their MAGA cult leader.

This, of course, isn’t the first time Watters made this absurdly racist argument, and he’s certainly not the only conservative to make it. One can only wonder if they’ve talked to any actual Black people about how we feel about their totally-not-racist “Blacks for criminality” narrative.

Nah, we don’t have to wonder about that. We know they don’t want those answers.

There is no truth to the idea that Black people are attracted to mugshots. That’s racist and ridiculous. If anything, Black people are happy to see the mugshots of Trump and the others go viral because of how often Black people’s mugshots are highlighted in the media even before they are acquitted or found guilty of anything. It’s a thing we’ve complained about for generations and these Klan-ish conservatives would know that if they actually knew any Black people.

Also, let’s be clear about one final thing: Trump’s mugshot isn’t Martin Luther King Jr.’s mugshot. Although, these laughably pretentious and obnoxiously disingenuous and desperate Black friend-seekers have tried to make that argument as well.

White Republicans (and Democrats for that matter) need to get it in their heads that Black people are PEOPLE, not political pawns for them to use when it suits them and then discard, especially when we refuse to fall in line. Only then will white conservatives understand the actual reason they can’t seem to attract our votes in any significant way.

Just be less racist—that’s a good place to start.

