Barbz Have Entered The Battlefield: Nicki Minaj’s Playable Character Is Finally Here

The Barbz have entered the battlefield. Nicki Minaj is now a playable character in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Read more about the exciting news and catch a preview of her playable character inside.

Nicki Minaj’s playable character on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has been released and the Barbz are ecstatic. With all the recent viral NPC talk on TikTok and Nicki even gracing social media with her own rendition, it’s nice to see this full-circle moment. The Barb leader’s playable character is available and comes equipped with her special finishing move, which is stepping on enemies in her sky-high heels.

The beloved rapper’s Operator bundle and Tracer pack is available for purchase in the Call Of Duty in-game store, comprising the character herself, “The Baddest” battle rifle blueprint, “Super Freaky” shotgun blueprint, “Nicki Whip” LTV skin, “That’s My Ice Cream” sticker, “Ice Cream Nicki” emblem, “Nice And Nicki” loading screen and the unique “Get Bodied” finishing move.

The last item in that list is the one that is receiving the most attention. Finishing moves are important in the world of gaming. are a method to eliminate an enemy player in a one-hit execution, using a special animation that can be specific to the character the other player is using.

“Get Bodied” shows Minaj leap onto the enemy player’s back and slam her right heel into their neck, then twisting like she’s trying to squash an insect under her shoe.

In July, Activision announced that the rapper as well as 21 Savage and Snoop Dogg would be added to the battle royale to celebrate fifty years of hip hop. Minaj’s arrival is significant for another separate reason, though – she is the first “self-named female Operator” in the history of Call of Duty. Check out the trailer for her Operator bundle below:

