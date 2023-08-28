CARESOURCE BACK TO SCHOOL OFFICIAL CONTEST

106.7 WTLC
Published on August 28, 2023

Radio One Indianapolis and CareSource want to adopt a classroom for Back to School this year and help you to make a difference in the lives of one lucky teacher and their students.

Teachers are the unsung heroes of America’s education system, and we want you to help us honor them.

 

Nominate your favorite teacher and classroom below, for a chance to win $1000 towards Back-to-School classroom supplies!

Nominations will be accepted August 29th – September 10th, 2023.

 

