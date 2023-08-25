Biden To Celebrate 60th Anniversary Of March On Washington With The King Family

The White House will be meeting with relatives of Martin Luther King Jr. to celebrate Monday’s 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.

According to AP, on Monday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with organizers of the March and the family of Dr. King. Biden will also speak at a White House reception honoring the 60th anniversary of Kennedy’s Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a legal organization that advocates for racial justice.

White House schedules for both Biden and Harris have yet to be officially released.

This year’s anniversary comes during a time of angst for many Americans.

The Supreme Court’s divisive rulings to strike down abortion rights and affirmative action in college admissions have left many Americans feeling worried about the future of the country.

But Dr. King’s legacy has far from died. His historic “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963 is living on vicariously through young people continuing his fight.

On Saturday, over a thousand students from two dozen Historically Black Colleges and Universities will descend on Washington D.C. to not only celebrate 60 years of fighting for social and economic change but also be a powerful response to recent horrific Supreme Court decisions.

Led by Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King, these students and others are expected to raise their voices in pursuit of justice, equality and systemic change.

Supported by a diverse range of organizations like the National Action Network and Drum Major Institute, the march is an urgent call to action against all forms of discrimination and inequality, particularly in areas like employment, housing and education, as well as the prevalence of racially motivated violence and continued challenges to the rights of women, the LGBTQ community, immigrants, people of color and democracy.

Biden and the White House also say they are working hard to continue to advance Dr. King’s legacy.

From AP:

Biden has signed executive orders to advance racial justice and equity throughout the federal government and to expand access to the right to vote. Voting rights legislation backed by Biden and Harris has stalled in a divided Congress.

Biden recently designated a national monument to honor Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Till is the Black teenager from Chicago who was tortured and killed in 1955 after he was accused of whistling at a white woman in Mississippi. The killing helped galvanize the Civil Rights Movement.

We will be updating this story with Biden and Harris’ schedule for the 60th Anniversary of March On Washington once they are provided.

SEE ALSO:

Future In Color: Black Economic Blueprint Launches Ahead Of March On Washington 60th Anniversary

March On Washington 60th Anniversary: More Than 1,000 HBCU Students Rally For Change

The post Biden To Celebrate 60th Anniversary Of March On Washington With The King Family appeared first on NewsOne.

Biden To Celebrate 60th Anniversary Of March On Washington With The King Family was originally published on newsone.com