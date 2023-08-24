Atlanta, Ga. — The mugshot of former President Trump has been released.
It was taken Thursday night during the booking process at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail. Trump was charged for his alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election.
This was the fourth criminal case brought against the ex-president this year.
He was released on a $200,000 bond.
The post Trump Goes to Fulton County Jail; Mugshot Taken appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.
Trump Goes to Fulton County Jail; Mugshot Taken was originally published on wibc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hill Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
-
Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Natural Hair + More Celebrities Who’ve Shared Their Natural Hair Journey
-
These Celebrities Turned Up At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ In ATL
-
15 R&B Duets That Displayed The Most Convincing Chemistry
-
Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN]
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Football to Film: Marshawn Lynch Starring in Raunchy New Comedy “Bottoms” [TRAILER]