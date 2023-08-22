Alfredas kicks off the week with all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news with what 50 Cent admits to regretting, Rihanna’s new baby, J. Lo’s marriage and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: What 50 Cent Regrets, Rihanna’s Baby and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: What 50 Cent Regrets, Rihanna’s Baby and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hill Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
-
Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Share Adorable Shot Of Their Baby Boy True Legend Harris-Dupart
-
Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Natural Hair + More Celebrities Who’ve Shared Their Natural Hair Journey
-
These Celebrities Turned Up At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ In ATL
-
Eskenazi Health's Back to School Vaccine Health Fair Event!
-
15 R&B Duets That Displayed The Most Convincing Chemistry
-
Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN]