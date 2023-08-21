After giving us nearly two decades of “thug motivation” through his lyricism as a rap king, Jeezy is now entering a whole new era of his career by diving into his second act as an author with a new book titled Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe.
RELATED: Darlene Jackson Gives The Younger Generation Advice On Love, Life And Worship
Stopping by the POTC studios for yet another great convo, the self-proclaimed Snowman let Incognito and DJ Misses into the inner workings of his mind as he penned this new body of work. From omitting “incriminating information” by way of suggestions from his lawyer to reminiscing on old times with fellow Southern rap king T.I., Jeezy took us deep into everything that inspired his newfound niche as an author. Actually, call him Jay Jenkins now!
Watch the full interview with Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins below on Posted On The Corner, and go cop Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe right now wherever books are sold:
The post Jeezy Explains The Healing Process Of Writing His New Book ‘Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe’ appeared first on Black America Web.
Jeezy Explains The Healing Process Of Writing His New Book ‘Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hill Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
-
Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Share Adorable Shot Of Their Baby Boy True Legend Harris-Dupart
-
Tory Lanez Gets 10 Years, Twitter Gets Loose With Jokes
-
Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Natural Hair + More Celebrities Who’ve Shared Their Natural Hair Journey
-
These Celebrities Turned Up At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ In ATL
-
Eskenazi Health's Back to School Vaccine Health Fair Event!
-
15 R&B Duets That Displayed The Most Convincing Chemistry