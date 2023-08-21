Chloe Bailey always serves fierce hair moments and performance looks, and the Sol Blume Festival was no different. The singer hit the stage draped in diamonds, and she looked amazing!

The Sol Blume festival took place on August 19 and 20 in Sacramento, California, with a line-up that included today’s hottest artists like Ella Mai, Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones, and more.

Bailey took the stage on Sunday, clad in a diamond-encrusted bodysuit with sheer panels on the torso. The singer continued to show just how versatile locs can be. Her hair was styled half-up, half down, with curly tresses cascading down her shoulders.

Over the last couple of years, the Have Mercy singer has inspired her fans with the range of styles she experiments with. From lace front wigs to braids, there’s no limit to the amount of hairstyles she wears.

In July, the starlet posed in a hot pink bikini, matching sandals, and long braids that fell past her waistline on her Instagram page. And while Bailey gets to model these alluring styles, we really want to shout out the stylist who makes these looks possible. Until the Bailey sisters, there were few examples that showed the range of versatility a person with locs could have.

One thing’s for sure, and two things for certain, Bailey is the total package. From acting and singing to beauty and fashion, she slays the girlies with her authentic swag. What do you think? Are you loving the 25-year-old’s latest looks?

Chloe Bailey Serves Hair Goals At The Sol Blume Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com