Victoria Monét Talks ‘On My Mama’ Success, Upcoming Sold Out Tour, Songwriting Career Plus More!

Victoria Monét is the first in-studio guest for the new Dominique Da Diva Show! With the two both being mommies to two young children, they relate on how they’re raising them and create a “Mommy Playlist.” Victoria also shares her excitement for her upcoming sold-out tour, her new album “Jaguar ll” coming out Friday, August 25th, and the success of her hit song ‘On My Mama’. Check out the music video below…

Dominique Da Diva also tested Victoria in a game of Questions For The Culture! See all of this plus more in the full interview below and make sure to follow @dominiquedadivashow on all socials.

