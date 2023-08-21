TMZ reports that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second child is here, and it’s another boy!
Sources with direct knowledge tells the media outlet that the latest “A$AP Fenty” baby arrived quietly in Los Angeles on August 3rd. The baby’s full name is unknown, but we do know that it reportedly starts with an “R.”
As you know, Rihanna revealed her 2nd pregnancy in grand fashion – during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance in February.
The newest bundle of joy joins big brother RZA Athelston Mayers, who was born in May 2022. The name, revealed around his first birthday, is a nod to the legendary MC from the Wu-Tang Clan.
One can only wonder if the new baby will have a Hip-Hop inspired name like big bro and Papa A$AP (who is named after Rakim). We think so!
Congrats!
- The Fix with Karen Vaughn: The Met Gala Recap and Tamar Braxton Planning on Eloping?
- Rihanna Becomes Most Followed Woman On Twitter
- The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Stephen A Smith Apologizes
- The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Barack Obama ‘Don’t Boo, Vote!’
- New Rihanna Song Coming This Friday
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Tory Lanez Gets 10 Years, Twitter Gets Loose With Jokes
-
Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hill Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
-
Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Share Adorable Shot Of Their Baby Boy True Legend Harris-Dupart
-
Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Natural Hair + More Celebrities Who’ve Shared Their Natural Hair Journey
-
Eskenazi Health's Back to School Vaccine Health Fair Event!
-
These Celebrities Turned Up At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ In ATL
-
15 R&B Duets That Displayed The Most Convincing Chemistry