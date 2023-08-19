JT of the City Girls was recently spotted on Instagram giving us body goals! The rapper took to the platform to show off her toned body in a super cute two-piece ensemble that we wouldn’t mind getting our hands on! The colorful skirt set was from Dior and fit the beauty like a glove, giving us fashion goals in the process.
“Dark Dior ” she simply captioned the fashionable IG photo dump. Check out the post below.
JT Gives Us Fashion Goals In Dior was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
