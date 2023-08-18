Joe Budden & Gillie Da Kid Squash Beef, Tease Upcoming Podcast

Joe Budden and Gillie Da Kid have made their marks as rappers early on and are now dominating the podcast space via their respective spaces. There was a brewing beef between the two outspoken men that is now in the rearview after a new clip of the two surfaced.

Via the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game YouTube page, a video teaser of an upcoming episode featuring Joe Budden was shared with Budden, Gillie, and Wallo chopping it up outside of a home ahead of recording the episode. Whatever bad blood existed between the pair was clearly done with as evidenced by the embrace they shared and Wallo playfully joking on them both for having retired from rapping.

“This is what you look like when you’re two rappers and it’s over. We celebrating the 50th year of Hip Hop, these is two ancient dinosaurs of Hip Hop. This n*gga made $3,700 his whole rap career. Joe probably made about $77,000,” Wallo said in the video, adding he too attempted a career in rapping.

Clips of the forthcoming episode were shared throughout and it looked like the trio were in great spirits. The episode will air Sunday, August 20 at 7:30 PM ET.

The rest of the teaser showed Gillie and Wallo having a dice game showdown with Wallo losing a significant amount of cash.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

