Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

K975 Kickback: Yung Pooda Shares His Grind, Influences & More

Published on August 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Straight out of Orange, TX, Yung Pooda stops by the K975 studios in a new interview with our girl Ayeeedubb. The rising artist shares that he is a true student of music, bringing together different influences to make a sound all his own.

In this exclusive interview, he shares what he has in his playlists (including some very surprising choices), the story behind his stage name, and how he came up in the game. He also talks about his two latest singles, “Already Know” (feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Angelica Vila) and “Somebody,” both out on all platforms!

K975 Kickback: Yung Pooda Shares His Grind, Influences & More  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close