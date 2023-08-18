Straight out of Orange, TX, Yung Pooda stops by the K975 studios in a new interview with our girl Ayeeedubb. The rising artist shares that he is a true student of music, bringing together different influences to make a sound all his own.

In this exclusive interview, he shares what he has in his playlists (including some very surprising choices), the story behind his stage name, and how he came up in the game. He also talks about his two latest singles, “Already Know” (feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Angelica Vila) and “Somebody,” both out on all platforms!

K975 Kickback: Yung Pooda Shares His Grind, Influences & More was originally published on hiphopnc.com